High Street accident leads to power outage in Farmville

Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Rachel Austin

Power Outage

FARMVILLE – Dominion officials say it will be later tonight before the power outage is fixed. That includes everyone in and around the High Street area in Farmville. 

On the morning of Wednesday, March 15, a vehicle struck a pole on High Street and caused it to break. This broken pole has left many without power, internet and phone services while repairs are made. 

According to Sharonda Shepard at Dominion Energy, the broken pole has left 339 residents without power. Dominion is currently working to have the power restored by 9 p.m. this evening if not before. 

Along with electricity, many Shentel customers have lost their phones and internet services as the pole also held cables from the company. According to a spokesperson for the company, there are 141 customers experiencing phone and internet outages.

Unfortunately, these services cannot be restored until after Dominion is finished with its repairs. The company works hand in hand with Dominion and once Dominion finishes around 9 p.m. or before, then Shentel can come in and restore their cables for these customers.

