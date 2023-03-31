Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of March 31 Published 1:17 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

MARCH 30

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, March 23, beginning at 7 p.m.

MARCH 31-APRIL 2

MULCH SALE FUNDRAISER — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will hold a mulch sale fundraiser from March 31 to April 2. Bagged mulch will be offered at $4 each. The bags are of double shredded brown hardwood mulch, made in Virginia. Easy to transport and spread. They are available at Market Express Exxon, located at 1611 Anderson Highway in Cumberland. For large orders, delivery is available to your house for an additional fee.

MARCH 31

FREE MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will play host to musician Jeremy Elder on Friday, March 31, beginning at 6 p.m.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the Korean movie Train to Busan on Friday, March 31. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host country rock group Conley Ray & The Joneses on Friday, March 31, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Ray Martin on Friday, March 31, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 1

PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, April 1. The meal begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. at the fire department, located at 2145 Cumberland Road. Funds raised during the meal will go to buy new gear and equipment. There will be coloring tables and games for children, along with a chance to get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

YARD SALE FUNDRAISER — The Prince Edward County Democratic Committee will hold a yard sale on Saturday, April 1. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oliver and Eggleston Funeral Home, located at 914 Main Street in Farmville.

CARTER WOODSON CELEBRATION — A celebration of Dr. Carter G. Woodson will be held on April 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be held at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside, located two miles west of Sprouses Corner. There will be food, live music, games, exhibits, vendors and more.

FREE MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will play host to musical group Cook Country Bluegrass on Saturday, April 1, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Pink Floyd tribute band 1 In The Pink on Saturday, April 1, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

PASTOR INSTALLATION SERVICE — High Bridge Baptist Church invites the community to come witness their pastor installation service, which begins Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. Rev. Isaiah Hurt will present the installation message.

APRIL 2

POP UP MUSEUM — The staff at High Bridge Trail State Park will set up a pop-up museum on Sunday, April 2, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This will be set up at the east end of High Bridge with artifacts, images and stories from the South Side Railroad, the original owner of the bridge. The event is free, but a parking fee of $5 does apply to the park, which is located at 6888 Green Bay Road in Green Bay.

APRIL 3-7

PASSION WEEK SERVICES — Calvary Baptist Church, located at 1144 Hendricks Road in Pamplin, will hold Passion Week Services from April 3 to April 7. Each night, praise and worship begins at 7 p.m., with the sermon at 7:30 p.m., On Monday, Pastor Hurt of First Rock Baptist will deliver the message. On Tuesday, Pastor Wesley will preach. On Wednesday, Minister McKenney of Peaks Baptist will give the sermon on Thursday, it will be Pastor Jones of Church of All Nations and Pastor Bland from Mt. Pero Church will preach on Friday.

APRIL 3

MONTHLY POTLUCK MEAL — The Curdsville Community Center will hold its monthly potluck dinner and meeting on Monday, April 3. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and after dinner there will be a tour of the 110-year-old portion of the school. Bring a flashlight and your favorite covered dish and dessert. The Center is located at 122 School Road, just east of Route 15.

APRIL 4-6

YOUTH REVIVAL — Midway Baptist Church, located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville, will hold a youth revival on April 4, 5 and 6. The service begins at 7 p.m. each night. On Tuesday, April 4, Pastor Margo Bruce of the New Green Mountain Baptist Church will deliver the message. On Wednesday, April 5, Elder Wendy Lyle-Jones of the Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations will speak and on Thursday, April 6, Rev. Linda Trent, Associate Minister of the Rocky Mount Baptist Church, will preach.

APRIL 5-7

REVIVAL — Mt. Zion 2nd Baptist Church will hold revival services from Wednesday, April 5 to Friday, April 7. On Wednesday, Rev. Freeman from Old Green Creek Church will deliver the message. On Thursday, the preacher will be Pastor Chris from Liberty Christian and on Friday, the 7 Last Words of Christ will be presented by students from the Green Bay Extension of Faith International Bible College. Services begin at 7 p.m. each night.

APRIL 5

LENTEN LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a Lenten Luncheon on Wednesday, April 5, beginning at noon. The speaker will be Jeff Martin.

APRIL 6

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, April 6, beginning at 7 p.m.

APRIL 7

HIGH BRIDGE BATTLE ANNIVERSARY — On April 6-7 in 1865, High Bridge became a victim of the American Civil War. While Gen. Lee was retreating from Petersburg, the Union army decided to form a task force to destroy High Bridge. However, the mission did not go as planned. Find out what happened at Camp Paradise, beginning at 6 p.m., located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice.

EASTER DRAMA — Liberty University’s King’s Players will perform a drama at Concord Baptist Church, located on Francisco Road in Sheppards. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the FOCUS Center and everyone is welcome. This is a free event.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will hold a Good Friday service on Friday, April 7, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will focus on “The Last 7 Sayings of Jesus,” presented by 7 different speakers.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE — Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road, will hold Good Friday services, beginning at 7 p.m.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE — Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will hold Good Friday services, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the 1960 French movie Eyes Without A Face on Friday, April 7. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

APRIL 8

EASTER EGG HUNT — Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt, starting at 10 a.m.

COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8. The event begins at 3 p.m., with games and an egg hunt, followed by a meal of hot dogs, chips and a drink.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Kendall Street Company on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 9

SUNRISE SERVICE — Midway Baptist Church will hold an outside Sunrise Service, beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. The church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

SUNRISE SERVICE — Calvary Baptist Church, located at 1144 Hendricks Road in Pamplin, will hold Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. Breakfast will be served after the service.

SUNRISE SERVICE — Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will hold Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 9, beginning at 6:30 a.m. This will be followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall at 7:15 a.m., with Sunday School at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m.

EASTER MORNING BREAKFAST — Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will hold an Easter morning breakfast at 9:30 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m.

EASTER SERVICE — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will hold Easter Service on Sunday, April 9, beginning at 11 a.m.

APRIL 13

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, April 13, beginning at 7 p.m.

APRIL 14

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the Austrian movie Corsage on Friday, April 14. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

APRIL 15

CRUISE-IN — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its first cruise-in for this year on April 15. The event will be held in the parking lot by Tractor Supply and AAA Storage, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All classic or antique vehicles are welcome.

HATITUDE — Everyone is invited to join Forest Baptist Church for their HATITUDE event on Saturday, April 15. The event begins at 3 p.m., with a musical performance by the New Bethel Men’s Community Chorus.

APRIL 18

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — On Tuesday, April 18, the Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will present a program with two speakers. Dirk Warner will begin with “The Civil War Battle of Cumberland Church: Discovering & Preserving a Forgotten Battle from April 7th, 1865”. The second speaker, Patrick Schroeder, will follow with a more “blow-by-blow” discussion of the fighting that day that encompassed all the battles of Farmville (the Southside Railroad/High Bridge fight just North of Farmville, the cavalry battle on Plank Road and Cumberland Church) called “Forgotten Friday: the April 7, 1865, Actions in Cumberland County, VA”. The meeting will be at the Farmville Train Station, beginning at 7 p.m. A sale of Civil War related books and refreshments will follow the meeting. The public is invited.

APRIL 21

ANNUAL LADIES RETREAT — Farmville Church of Christ, located at 1401 Milnwood Road, will hold its 25th annual Ladies Retreat on Friday, April 21. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the church, with a theme of “The Deep, Deep Love of Jesus”. The message will be given by guest speaker Pat Payne, executive director of the Heart of Virginia Free Clinic. There will be music, worship, door prizes, fellowship and fun, with a free dinner provided. You can register online at farmvillechurchofchrist.org/ladies-retreat or by calling Nancy Willett at 434-542-5606.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the Spanish film Cronos on Friday, April 21. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

APRIL 22

BBQ CHICKEN FUNDRAISER — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will sell BBQ chicken between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. This will be held at the Masonic Lodge parking lot at 1470 Anderson Highway. Costs will be $8 for a quarter chicken or two quarters for $12. A meal will cost $12, including a quarter chicken, cole slaw, mac and cheese or two meals for $20. Call 804-912-5786 for more information.

APRIL 23

HISTORIC BUCKINGHAM MEETING — Historic Buckingham will hold their spring membership meeting at the historic Maysville Presbyterian Church. The event begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 with a silent auction and refreshments in the church fellowship hall, with proceeds going to the Housewright House Museum’s roof fund. Following the auction, a program entitled “A Soldier’s Life” will be presented, with a historian on hand from Appomattox National Historical Park. The church is located at 12945 W. James Anderson Highway.

APRIL 28

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the Japanese movie Paprika on Friday, April 28. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

APRIL 29

TECHNOLOGY/INDIAN RELIC SHOW — Historic Buckingham will hold a Primitive Technology Day and Indian Relic Show on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Lee Wayside, featuring demonstrations and hands-on events like blacksmithing, camping, showing primitive weapons, flint knapping, animal tracking and identification. There will also be live country music. An arrowhead hunt for kids will be held at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public.

SPRING CRUISE-IN — The Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department will host a spring cruise-in on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle and dash plaques given out to the first 50 vehicles. The fire department is located at 2673 Darlington Heights Road in Pamplin.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.