Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of March 2 Published 5:34 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

MARCH 2

BIRD CLUB MEETING — The Margaret Watson Bird Club will meet on Thursday, March 2 at the Farmville Presbyterian Church. That’s located at 200 West Third Street in Farmville. Light refreshments start at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall, with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Kevin Heffernan will be the speaker, discussing “Invasive Plants with Wings: How Native and Nonnative Birds Assist the Spread of Invasive Plants”.

Email newsletter signup

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m.

MARCH 3

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host acoustic musician Chris Case on Friday, March 3, beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MARCH 4

CELEBRATE READING PARTY — Children are invited to celebrate reading at a Dr. Suess Birthday Party on Saturday, March 4. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pamplin Depot Freight Room, located at 115 Main Street in Pamplin. There will be Dr. Suess themed activities, crafts, games and refreshments.

SPCA FUNDRAISER — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host a fundraiser for the Southside SPCA, beginning at 5 p.m. Starting at 7 p.m., there will be a free musical performance from Kayleigh Matthews. Whiskey Wine BBQ will provide the food.

MARCH 5

DEACONS AND TRUSTEES SERVICE — Midway Baptist Church, located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville, will hold their annual Deacons and Trustees Service on Sunday, March 5, starting at 11 a.m.

MARCH 6

EXPLORE THE VERNAL POOLS — Explore amphibian life cycles and see aquatic invertebrates such as fairy shrimp on a visit to the vernal pools below High Bridge, on Monday, March 6. In the cool of late winter, frogs and salamanders make their way to these temporary bodies of water on the wooded low ground to lay their eggs. This area of the park has an abundance of vernal pools formed in depressions left by construction during the 1850s. The local Central Piedmont Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists will show visitors how to search and identify astonishing life forms. Meet at the Camp Paradise parking lot at 9 a.m. and be prepared for a round-trip hike of about a mile. The event is free, but a parking fee of $5 does apply to the park, which is located at 6888 Green Bay Road in Green Bay.

POTLUCK DINNER — The Curdsville Community Center will hold its monthly potluck dinner on Monday, March 6. The event begins at 5 p.m., with a theme of “Share Your Hobby”. Everyone is encouraged to bring example of their hobby, be it knitting, photography, sewing, carving or anything else. Setup will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The community center is located at 122 School Road, just off Route 15. People are asked to bring a covered dish for the meal.

CUMBERLAND REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6. The event will be held at Center Presbyterian Church, located at 1542 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

MARCH 7

APPOMATTOX RIVER BOARD — The Friends of the Appomattox River Board will meet on Tuesday, March 7, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Farmville public library meeting room.

FREE GENEALOGICAL WORKSHOP — The Judith Randolph-Longwood chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a free genealogy workshop at Longwood’s Greenwood Library on Tuesday, March 7. Beginning at 10 a.m., the workshop will feature Deborah Clayton, Virginia DAR Lineage Genealogist, and Janice Poole, DAR District III Director, as presenters. The staff from Longwood’s Greenwood Library will also be on hand, to demonstrate facility resources and assist in personal research. To register, please contact Marilyn Osborn at osbornmw@longwood.edu

BEEKEEPERS MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, March 7, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, near Lowe’s. Allison Wickham of Siller Pollinator Company will speak about Spring Build-up and Early Splits. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information, call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433.

MARCH 8

LENTEN PRAYER TIME — Farmville Baptist Church, located at 132 N. Main St. in Farmville, will hold a Lenten Prayer Time on Wednesday, March 8 from noon to 1 p.m.

LENTEN LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a Lenten Luncheon on Wednesday, March 8, beginning at noon. The speaker will be Rick Butcher.

MARCH 11

COMMUNITY KIDS PROGRAM — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a Community Kids program on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 3 p.m. All children ages 3 to 18 are welcome. Dinner will be served.

MARCH 12

MINUTE FOR MISSIONS — College Church at Hampden Sydney will hold a Minute for Missions presentation during their Sunday, March 12 worship service. The event will take place as part of the 11 a.m. service led by Pastor Keith Leach and feature Justine Young from Piedmont Senior Resources. Young will discuss PSR’s work in providing advocacy, Medicare guidance and other services in Prince Edward and the surrounding counties.

MARCH 15

LENTEN LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a Lenten Luncheon on Wednesday, March 15, beginning at noon. The speaker will be Lewis Brandt.

MARCH 17

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the pg-rated movie Wonder on Friday, March 17. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

MARCH 23

THE HIDDEN WORLD OF BATS — Bats are not scary at all! Bats are beneficial to our ecosystem, and some of them are kind of cute! That’s what the staff at High Bridge Trail State Park want to explain. On Thursday, March 23, beginning at 3:30 p.m., you can join a ranger at High Bridge to learn more about bats. Meet at the picnic area in the center of the Camp Paradise parking access. The event is free, but a parking fee of $5 does apply to the park, which is located at 6888 Green Bay Road in Green Bay.

MARCH 24

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the pg-13 rated movie The Upside on Friday, March 24. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

MARCH 26

VIRGINIA ROCKS EXPLORATION — The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park and Arks for Parks will host an exploration of the rocks and minerals of Virginia on Sunday, March 26, with the event running from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be held in the day use area of the park and will include a presentation by retired state geologist David Spears, along with hands-on activities to help identify rocks, minerals and gems.

MARCH 28

COMMUNITY MEETING — The Town of Farmville will hold a community information session for planned unit developments on Tuesday, March 28, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Blvd in Farmville.

APRIL 5-7

REVIVAL — Mt. Zion 2nd Baptist Church will hold revival services from Wednesday, April 5 to Friday, April 7. On Wednesday, Rev. Freeman from Old Green Creek Church will deliver the message. On Thursday, the preacher will be Pastor Chris from Liberty Christian and on Friday, the 7 Last Words of Christ will be presented by students from the Green Bay Extension of Faith International Bible College. Services begin at 7 p.m. each night.

APRIL 22

BBQ CHICKEN FUNDRAISER — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will sell BBQ chicken between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. This will be held at the Masonic Lodge parking lot at 1470 Anderson Highway. Costs will be $8 for a quarter chicken or two quarters for $12. A meal will cost $12, including a quarter chicken, cole slaw, mac and cheese or two meals for $20. Call 804-912-5786 for more information.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP — The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434) 607-1576 for more information.