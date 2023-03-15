Harry Edward Ramsey Jr. Published 10:42 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Harry Edward Ramsey Jr., 87 of Norfolk, passed away Saturday, March 4. Harry was born on Feb. 3, 1936 to the late Harry and Kathleen Ramsey. He was a lifelong resident of Norfolk.

After graduating from Granby High School, Harry attended Hampden-Sydney College where he joined the lifelong brotherhood of Kappa Alpha Order. He graduated from Hampden-Sydney in 1958 and then from the Medical College of Virginia in 1962. In college, Harry began dating the love of his life, Mary Lyall McCoy, to whom he was married for 63 years.

Harry practiced dentistry in Norfolk until his retirement in 2014. During his long and distinguished career he was a member of the Society for the Prevention of Oral Health, was awarded a Fellowship of the Virginia Dental Association, and received the Richard F. Simmons Memorial Award from the Tidewater Dental Association. As a proud alumnus, he was a member of Hampden-Sydney’s 1776 Society, Patrick Henry Society and Century Club. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, the Norfolk German Club and the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club.

Harry never met a stranger and exemplified kindness and good humor with everyone who encountered him. He enjoyed many hobbies including sharing his childhood love of model trains with his grandchildren and many great nieces and nephews. He worked toward the perfect golf game and was always happy to tell the story of his hole in one. He spent many weekends with friends enjoying quiet time hunting quail and seeing the beauty of his dogs point.

In retirement, he invested in High View Farm in Buckingham, where he spent as much time as possible and even dabbled in some real farming, raising sheep and goats. But his greatest joy was in sipping a glass of wine by a fire overlooking his beautiful property, watching the deer visit and enjoying the landscape.

Harry is predeceased by his parents; his great-aunt, Lena Steele; his brother, Robert Gerald Ramsey Sr. and his daughter-in-law, Emma Pope Ramsey.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Mary Lyall Ramsey; son, Harry Edward Ramsey III; daughter, Ann Stuart Bugg and her husband, Jim; four grandchildren, Morgan Greene, Harry E. Ramsey IV, James L. Bugg IV and Ramsey B. Bugg and two great-grandchildren, Alice Greene and Bill Greene. He is also survived by his sister, Kathleen Marshall and her husband, Bill; brother, David L Ramsey and wife, Kate, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, March 9, at Good Shepherd Church, 7400 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk, at 11 a.m. A private burial will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Hampden-Sydney College or to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.