Hampden-Sydney Tigers name new defensive coordinator Published 12:49 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

HAMPDEN SYDNEY – The Hampden-Sydney Tigers will have a new defensive coordinator next football season. Last week, head coach Marty Favret named David Clark Jr. to the position. Clark has been the linebackers coach at Averett University since 2018.

The 2011 graduate of Guilford College played two years for his alma mater, before transitioning to serve as a student assistant coach for three years and a full assistant coach for another five years. He worked as running backs coach in 2012, before transitioning to serve as the linebackers coach from 2013 to 2016. During that time, he coached five linebackers to all-conference honors from 2013-15, including an All-Region choice in 2014.

“We’re excited to have David aboard,” said Favret. “He brings valuable experience and a passion for coaching defense that really stood out in his interviews. Our players will appreciate his fire and intensity as we enter into spring ball.”

Past roles shape effort for Hampden-Sydney Tigers

Email newsletter signup

At Averett, Clark implemented the defensive schemes and game-planning for all opponents over the past four seasons while developing the defensive playbook and linebacker manual for the program. The 2022 Cougars led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in (fewest) passing yards allowed per game, while placing three defensive players on the All-ODAC Team. AU had nine All-USA South defensive selections during the spring and fall of 2021, following a record-breaking 2019 campaign with five all-conference honorees (four linebackers), while leading the league in scoring defense, third down defense and sacks (school-record 37) among top three team rankings in 11 stat categories.

Clark served as the special teams coordinator/linebackers coach at Averett from 2016-18. The Cougars led NCAA Division III in net punting in 2018, while second nationally in defensive punt return average and third in kickoff return average-featuring the top individual kickoff return average in DIII. AU had eight All-USA South special teams’ selections, three All-Region honorees and one All-American during these three years, and the Cougars led the conference in scoring defense and takeaways during 2017 and 2018. He coached three linebackers to all-conference honors, including one All-American and All-Region honoree.

A native of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, David earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in exercise and sports studies at Guilford. He joins a Hampden-Sydney Tigers team still in the rebuilding stage.