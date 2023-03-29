Hampden-Sydney Tigers name football team captains Published 7:03 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Four rising seniors will serve as captains this fall for the Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) football team. Head coach Marty Favret announced the decision on Monday, March 27.

Leading the Tigers will be offensive tackle TJ Minter, safety Will Pickren, safety James-Ryan Salvi and linebacker Tramell Thompson. Minter becomes a two-time team captain after serving in the leadership role last season, as well, while Pickren, Salvi and Thompson are each first-time team captains.

“Our four captains embody the spirit and character of our football team,” said Favret. “Since they arrived as freshmen, their passion for football and the College has been evident. I’m excited to watch their leadership on display this season.”

More about this year’s captains

Email newsletter signup

TJ Minter was named to the 2022 D3football.com All-Region 3 Third Team and started all 10 games last fall, anchoring the offensive line from his left tackle position as the Tigers accounted for 4,275 yards of total offense (427.5), including 1,139 yards rushing (113.9) and 3,136 yards passing (313.6) with 44 touchdowns. Minter graded out at 92% on the season and allowed just one sack, and is a two-time All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) First Team selection.

Will Pickren was named to the 2022 Associated Press (AP) Division III All-America First-Team and started all 10 games last fall and led the team with 123 total tackles, including 48 solo and 75 assisted, 5.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one quarterback hurry and one blocked PAT kick. He led the ODAC in total tackles and tackles per game, tied for sixth in interceptions and tied for 10th in forced fumbles. Pickren ranked third in NCAA Division III in total tackles and tackles per game. He was also named to the 2022 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division III Coaches’ All-America Second Team, and is a three-time All-ODAC First Team selection.

James-Ryan Salvi was named to the 2022 All-ODAC Second Team and started all 10 games last fall and had 98 total tackles (second on the team), including 39 solo and 59 assisted, 0.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He ranked third in the ODAC in total tackles and tackles per game, and tied for fourth in pass breakups. Salvi was also named to the 2022 Academic All-District Football Team as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC) for Division III.

Tramell Thompson started all 10 games last fall and had 39 total tackles (fifth on the team), including eight solo and 31 assisted, 3.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry. He tied for 10th in the ODAC in forced fumbles.

H-SC is scheduled to open the 2023 campaign at home against Wabash (IN) College in The Gentlemen’s Classic on Saturday, September 2, at 1 p.m. on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium.