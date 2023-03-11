Hampden-Sydney Tigers finish second at Port City Invitational Published 2:49 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College sophomore Nick Rubino posted a 54-hole score of six-over par 71-74-74–219 on Monday and Tuesday. That was good enough to earn individual medalist honors at the Port City Invitational Golf Tournament, played at the Savannah Country Club in Savannah, Georgia.

Rubino had four birdies and eight pars during his final round of 74 on Tuesday, tying for first place among 92 collegiate golfers with Palmer Cuny of Roanoke College, but was declared the tournament medalist on the scorecard playoff.

His effort led the Tigers to a two-day score of 297-308-303–908 to finish second among 16 teams, just one shot back of the winners. LaGrange (GA) College won the event with its 54-hole score of 297-297-313–907.

Rubino led the tournament field in par 4 scoring (4.06, +2), tied for second in birdies (10), tied for seventh in par 5 scoring (4.56, -4) and tied for 12th in pars (31) at the par 71, 6,715-yard layout. It’s the first collegiate medalist honor for the second-year standout who finished in a tie for third place at the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships in Florida last May to earn Division III PING All-America Honorable Mention honors.

By the numbers

Nick Rubino was followed by his older brother, Hampden-Sydney senior Alex Rubino (75-75-74–224, 6th), sophomore Josh Newman (76-78-78–232, T-22nd), senior Trevor Elliott (75-84-77–236, T-32nd), along with junior Tommy Bishop (79-81-82–242, T-56th).

Alex Rubino had three birdies and 10 pars on day two, Newman contributed one birdie and 10 pars, Elliott had two birdies and eight pars, and Bishop added one birdie and nine pars. Alex Rubino tied for fourth in birdies (9), was fifth in par 4 scoring (4.21, +7) and tied for fifth in par 5 scoring (4.67, -3). Newman also tied for seventh in par 5 scoring (4.56, -4), and tied for seventh in birdies (8), as well. Elliott tied for first in eagles (1) and par 5 scoring (4.33, -6).

The Tigers’ B Team

The Tigers’ B Team also competed in the tournament, and posted a 54-hole score of 305-299-320–924 to place fourth among the 16 teams. Sophomore Rece Lott led the group with his three-round score of 73-73-79–225 that tied for seventh individually among the 92 golfers. He was followed by freshman Pierce Lambert (75-74-83–232, T-22nd), sophomore John Hutcheson (79-73-82–234, T-29th), freshman Cole Pollard (78-82-78–238, T-43rd), along with sophomore Knox Sirmans (81-79-81–241, T-51st).

Lott posted one birdie and 10 pars, Lambert had one birdie and eight pars, Hutcheson contributed nine pars, Pollard had one birdie and nine pars, while Sirmans added 10 pars. Lott tied for third in par 3 scoring (3.00, E), tied for 12th in pars (31) and tied for 13th in birdies (7). Lambert was third in pars (35) and tied for 14 in par 4 scoring (4.36, +12). Hutcheson also tied for first in eagles (1) and tied for 11th in par 4 scoring (4.33, +11). Pollard tied for seventh in pars (32).

H-SC will continue its spring break trip by hosting The Tiger Invitational-a two-day, 36-hole tournament on Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12, at the Forest Creek Golf Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina.