Griff Aldrich signs long-term extension with Longwood University Published 11:37 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

FARMVILLE – Under head coach Griff Aldrich , Longwood basketball has knocked down milestones like dominoes.

Now, as it moves into a new home arena next season, Lancer basketball is poised to continue building on its recent success for years to come.

Longwood Director of Athletics Tim Hall announced Wednesday a 10-year contract extension to Aldrich’s contract that will lengthen his tenure as head coach of the Lancer men’s basketball program through the end of the 2034 season.

“What a great day for Longwood University, our athletics department and our flagship men’s basketball program,” Hall said. “Without question, Griff embodies all of the qualities for nurturing our student-athletes to success in academics, competition and life. He is an educator at heart, and the comprehensive welfare of his players is his highest priority.

“This well-deserved extension will continue the positive trajectory of our men’s basketball program well into the future.”

“Julie and I could not be happier about the opportunity to continue to build our lives and family at Longwood and in the Farmville community,” Aldrich said. “The past five years have been special years for us and we look forward to continuing to build not only the Longwood Basketball program – but also our deep ties throughout this special town and area. We are grateful for the chance to continue on this special path.”

The extension follows yet another milestone season for a Lancer program that had never seriously contended for the Big South title before Aldrich took the helm in 2018 – but has become a consistent contender under his leadership. Longwood has finished in the top five in each of the past four seasons after never previously finishing higher than eighth.

This past season, Aldrich, a 1996 Hampden-Sydney graduate and Tidewater native, led Longwood to a second-straight 20-win campaign. It marked the first time the men’s basketball program posted back-to-back 20-win seasons at any level.

In addition, the team’s 27 conference wins over the past two seasons are the most in the Big South. During that run, Longwood swept both the Big South regular season and tournament titles in the 2021-22 season. The Lancers were a No. 14 seed in the program’s first NCAA Tournament Division I level. Longwood became only the second Big South team to garner a 14-seed or better in the history of the league. They finished second in the regular season this past year.

Aldrich is a national finalist this year for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award, a prize honoring successful coaches who also display moral integrity off the court.