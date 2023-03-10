Griff Aldrich a finalist for Skip Prosser Award Published 5:12 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

The basketball season may be over, but Longwood is still competing for awards. On Monday, men’s basketball coach Griff Aldrich was named a finalist for the 2022-23 Skip Prosser Man of the Year award.

The award honors those who not only achieve success on the basketball court but who display moral integrity off of it as well.

Aldrich is one of 25 finalists for the award, which will be presented in March in Houston at the site of the men’s NCAA Basketball Championship. Other finalists include coaches such as Matt Painter (Purdue), Jon Scheyer (Duke), Michael Boynton (Oklahoma State), and Ryan Odom (Utah State).

Aldrich has revolutionized Longwood men’s basketball during his five years at the helm of the program. This past season, the Lancers finished second in the Big South, and the team finished with a 20-12 record. Isaiah Wilkins and DeShaun Wade earned postseason All-Big South honors for a second straight year for the first time since the team joined the Big South 10 years ago. Wilkins became the first player to be a two-time Big South First Team selection.

Over the past two seasons, the Lancers have won 46 games, and the team put together-back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in program history across all levels.

Last year, Aldrich led the Lancers to their first Big South Championship, and their first trip to the NCAA National Tournament at the Division I level.

The Skip Prosser Man of the Year award is named in honor of the late Skip Prosser, former coach at Wake Forest, Xavier and Loyola (Md.). Prosser averaged 21 wins per season in his six years at Wake Forest. He passed away of an apparent heart attack on July 26, 2007 in his office at Wake Forest.