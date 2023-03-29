Gertrude Geneva Allen Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Gertrude Geneva Allen, 86, went home to be with her father in heaven on March 22. She is survived by four children, John (Lorraine), Charlie Jr. (Carol), Jean and Ronnie (Audra); 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three brothers, Delma, Raleigh (Elaine) and Clarence; five sisters, Dorothy (Charles), Shirley (Robert), Ruth (Moses), Betty (Elmus) and Lucille (Samuel) and a host of other relatives and friends.

A public viewing has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 29 at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland, from 1-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 30, at 1 p.m., at Petersville Baptist Church, New Canton. Reverend Ollie W. Bolden, officiating.

