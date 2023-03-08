George ‘Handy’ Raymond Simmons Sr. Published 9:40 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

George “Handy” Raymond Simmons Sr., 67, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 28. George was born on Jan. 5, 1956 in Chatham, to mother, Virginia Dodson and father, (June) Kizzie. He had many siblings including Patricia Simmons, Anna Mae Harper, Lawson Dodson, Cavin Dodson, Virginia Carter, Emma Minor and Theresa Simmons.

Handy was a father to five children whom he leaves behind, George Raymond Myers of Baltimore, Maryland, George Raymond Simmons Jr. of Petersburg, Lakesha Crelan-Simmons of South Chesterfield, Shana Simmons of Chester and Irene Simmons of Arkansas. Along with his children, Handy was blessed with many grandchildren as well to include Jordyn, Chris, Aniah, Ty-Shawn, A’Najha, Jalen, Antonio, Skye-Ivory, Chanda, Nayelli, Kenai and Raelynn. Handy also leaves behind a slew of extended family members and close friends who will miss him dearly.

Handy enjoyed helping people, spending time with his family, fixing and repairing things, taking his boat out to go fishing and relaxing at home. He was a beloved member of the town of Rice, where he made his home since 1970. He will be remembered through his devotion to his community and the love and memories of his friends and family.”

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.Jeffressfh@aol.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.