Garden Club learns about ‘appropriate trees’ Published 9:12 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Longwood Garden Club met on Monday, Feb. 27, at the home of President Jennifer Irving Wall at 1109 High Street. Wall, Kristen Wagnor Gee and Anne Tyler Paulek were hostesses.

Cory Deniken, an arborist with Bartlett Tree Service of Lynchburg, presented the program, “Selecting and Planting Appropriate Trees for Farmville and Prince Edward County.”

The artistic arrangement for the day was An Unusual Pot — A Pot-et-Fleur Arrangement Using Flowers of One’s Choice. Horticulture for the day was Specimen of One’s Choice.

Two members exhibited two arrangements. Shirley Blackwell received a blue ribbon and Marianne Dennison received a red. Jennifer was awarded a blue for the centerpiece she made.

Nine members of the club exhibited sixteen horticultural specimens. Shirley Blackwell, Marianne Dennison, Harlan Horton, Reed Horton, Rachel Ivers, Ann Morton Neale, Chuck Ross, David Whaley, and Jennifer Wall were awarded blue ribbons.