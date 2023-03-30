Fuqua students learn about Black History Month Published 6:26 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Fuqua School students from Pre-K through 12th grade spent the month of February honoring and celebrating Black History Month. As Black History Month came to an end, special guests from the Moton Museum joined students in grades 4-12 to speak about local history and the impact that it has had on citizens of Prince Edward County. Associate Director of Education and Collections at Moton, Leah Brown, spoke of Barbara Johns and the courage it took for her, and her classmates, to stand up for their beliefs. Bob Hamlin, a local resident directly impacted by the school closures in 1959, spoke to the students about how our local history impacted him, his education, his family life, and the person he is today. “Black history is an integral part of American history,” Hamlin said. “It is not just a month.”