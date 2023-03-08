Find something new at the Hangover Market Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

With spring seeming to come early this year, many are wanting to find more reasons to spend time outside. For those who love to shop locally and have an activity fun and close to home, there is the Hangover Market.

The Hangover Market takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday at Three Roads Brewing, 312 W. Third Street. The market is located outside to give folks something to do on a Sunday afternoon while supporting local vendors. It’s also available for those who may need to walk off Saturday night’s activities, giving the event the name Hangover Market.

HOW DID IT START?

The new market started on Jan. 22 as an event completely separate from the Farmville Farmer’s Market, which will also start back up soon. This is just another opportunity for folks who want to buy or sell.

“Essentially, this market is for regular people who do farmer’s markets to have another opportunity to sell without having to travel too far,” said Jullian Corbett, taproom manager at Three Roads Brewing. “So far it’s been a nice way to get out on a Sunday.”

According to Corbett, the idea for the Hangover Market came after the Three Roads Brewing Lynchburg location ended its Punk Rock Flea Market. After making some calls and doing some scheduling, the Farmville location started its own Sunday market.

WHAT’S THE MARKET LIKE?

The event is family-friendly and has a wide range of vendors. The punk rock has made its way over as they sell vinyl albums and concert t-shirts. There are also some health and wellness options including essential oils, soaps, lotions and hemp and CBD products. Visitors will also find baked goods, coffee, hot pot holders, handmade jewelry and incense along with a little bit of everything. Once produce season starts there will be fresh vegetables for sale to make this a full-fledged market.

The Hangover Market has something for everyone to enjoy. Adults can purchase drinks and the whole family can browse the vendor booths and take a stroll on the High Bridge Trail.

“It’s something for folks to come out and support their friends and neighbors,” said Corbett. “Just something chill to do on a Sunday morning.”

HOW CAN I TAKE PART?

Anyone who’d like to participate can pick up an application at the Three Roads Brewing or email jullian@3roadsbrewing.com.