FFA members compete in hippology contest Published 11:28 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

1 of 2

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Block and Bridle Horse Hippology Contest was held on the campus of Virginia Tech. This was a large event with over 100 participants in each age level division with members competing from 4H and FFA.

The Horse Hippology Contest is a test of knowledge related to the equine (horse) industry. Members must be able to identify tools, feeds and breeds of horses along with a test that could cover a range of topics encompassing anatomy, history and genetics. They must also place classes of horses based on their conformation and other desirable characteristics.

The Junior Division team members were Anna Snoddy, Piper Scalido, Alex Morris and Sarah Bryant. The team placed 11th overall and they were also recognized for being the fifth place team in the “Team Problem” category. Cayden Parrish competed as an individual in the junior division. The Senior Team members were Jenna Oliver, Amiah Porter, Addison Jones and Abigail Palmore They placed 35th overall out of 50 teams.

The Block and Bridle Club is an organization at Virginia Tech that is based around agriculture and animal science and holds similar values to the FFA.