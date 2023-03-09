Elizabeth Robinson Catlett

Published 5:05 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Staff Report

Elizabeth Robinson CatlettElizabeth Robinson Catlett, 87 of Dillwyn, formerly of Richmond, passed on to be with her Lord Jesus on March 6. 

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Irvin H. Catlett, who confirms she was a strong woman that went from being a young secretary, to the mother of five upon marriage.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her children, Sarah Hill (David), John Catlett (Susan), Regenia Fortenberry (Vernon), Bruce Catlett and Patty Allen (Tommy); six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service was held March 9, with interment in Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia.

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn served the family.

More Obituaries

George ‘Handy’ Raymond Simmons Sr.

David Allen Finch

Benjamin Fisher Ebersol

Death Notices

Death Notices for the period ending on Wednesday, March 8

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections