Elizabeth Robinson Catlett Published 5:05 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

Elizabeth Robinson Catlett, 87 of Dillwyn, formerly of Richmond, passed on to be with her Lord Jesus on March 6.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Irvin H. Catlett, who confirms she was a strong woman that went from being a young secretary, to the mother of five upon marriage.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her children, Sarah Hill (David), John Catlett (Susan), Regenia Fortenberry (Vernon), Bruce Catlett and Patty Allen (Tommy); six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service was held March 9, with interment in Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia.

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn served the family.