Edwin Preston Lancaster Jr. Published 5:51 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Edwin Preston Lancaster Jr., 87 of Farmville, passed away on Saturday, March 25.

Preston was born on Oct. 1, 1935 to Edwin Lancaster and Mary Richardson Lancaster in Farmville. He attended high school at St. James School near Hagerstown, Maryland and then completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Virginia. After this, he went on to graduate from Washington and Lee University School of Law in Lexington. He also served in the United States Army.

After graduating, he opened his law practice in Farmville, in 1965. He continued to practice law until 2022.

In 1972, he married Nancy Agee Lancaster. Preston and Nancy went on to have two children, Rives Lancaster Lucas and Edwin Preston Lancaster III. He was married to Nancy until her death in 2017.

Preston is survived by his two children and three grandchildren, Benjamin Lucas, Alex Lucas and Amelie Lucas.

In his spare time Preston enjoyed reading, history, watching old movies and having lunch with his friends.

Services will be held at Johns Memorial Church located at 400 High Street, Farmville, VA 23901 on May 6, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Johns Memorial Church.