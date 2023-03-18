Drivers, passengers treated after Route 60 accident in Cumberland Published 8:05 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

Four people were injured and taken to different hospitals for treatment after an accident Friday afternoon in Cumberland County. Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department was called out at 2:10 p.m. to a section of Route 60 just under a mile west of the intersection with VA-45.

According to fire department officials, a vehicle was heading westbound with a trailer and two ATVs when it slowed down to make a turn. It slowed and finally stopped in the road, waiting for an eastbound car to pass by. At that point, another westbound SUV came up behind, hitting the trailer, the westbound vehicle and eastbound car. The driver of the SUV became trapped under his vehicle for a few minutes, as a result of the Route 60 accident.

Members of the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department were eventually able to free him from under the vehicle. After that, he was taken via a medical flight to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Meanwhile, the driver of the eastbound car was taken to Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville. The driver and passenger in the other westbound vehicle were also taken to Centra Southside for treatment.

Route 60 was closed for about an hour Friday afternoon as cleanup took place. In addition to Cumberland VFD, Buckingham Volunteer Fire Department and Randolph Volunteer Fire Department both sent units to assist in the Route 60 accident. Three ambulances were used to transport everyone for medical treatment, while Engine 47 and Brush 44 from Randolph were used to help detour traffic.