Dr. Reverend Doris Vandal Thompson Holman Published 1:06 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

March 23, 1939 – March 4, 2023

“It’s not what you look at, it’s what you see.” — Henry David Thoreau

Our beloved Mama and Grandma, Dr. Reverend Doris Vandal Holman, Vandal, 83, entered eternal life on Saturday morning, March 4. She is now reunited with her husband, Nathan Holman Sr.; daughter, Sarah Eleanor Holman Brown; sister, Eli Thompson Ball; her parents, Sarah Bell and John Thompson and her countless pets in heaven.

Email newsletter signup

Her spirit is carried on by her four living children and beloved grandchildren; Nathan (child Nathan III), John Reeves (wife Sarah, children Lydia (husband Joe Ford) and Marlena), Janet (husband John, children Lauren (husband Bryson Mitchell) and Sarah Bell), beloved son-in-law Terrell Brown (child Trey) and Cheryl Ann (children Crystal, Haley and Elijah).