Dora Lowe Townsend, of Farmville, passed away at home on March 16, at the age of 89. She was a loving wife to her husband Woodrow W. Townsend of 70 years.

She was predeceased in death by her husband, Woodrow W. Townsend; her son, Danny Lee Townsend; daughter, Pamela Jean Townsend; grandson, Ryan Keith Huddleston and great grandson, Kenny E. Townsend.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kay Huddleston (Keith); six grandsons, Paul A. Townsend (Crystal), Timothy W. Townsend (Rebecca), John E. Townsend (Allison), Daniel L. Townsend (Eryn), Matthew A. Townsend (Jessica) and Joshua A. Huddleston; nine great grandchildren, Hunter Townsend, Samantha Southall (Jesse), Leilana Townsend, Dylan Townsend, Phillip Townsend, Greyson Townsend, Mason Townsend, Raelynn Townsend and Carly Long and five great-great grandchildren, Brentley Southall, Kinsley Southall, Everett Southall, Oliver Fishburne and Ivy Fishburne.

Dora was a store clerk over her working years at Newberry’s on Main Street, Gray’s Drug Store and People’s Drug Store, all of Farmville. She had a love for helping friends and family in need.

Graveside Services were held Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., in Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Prince Edward Rescue Squad.

Puckett Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

