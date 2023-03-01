Did you know? 

Published 11:52 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Staff Report

A joint study from researchers at the University of Alabama and the University of Texas at Arlington found that curb appeal can have a significant impact when selling a home. That study, which examined Google Street View photos and sales data from more than 88,000 properties, found that homes with high curb appeal sold for an average of 7 percent more than similar homes with less inviting exteriors. The study also revealed that, in slow markets with greater housing inventory, homes with high curb appeal sold for as much as 14 percent more than homes with uninviting exteriors. Homes defined as having high curb appeal for the study included those with features including well-maintained lawns and professional landscaping. 

