Death Notices for the period ending on Wednesday, March 8 Published 9:30 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Here’s a list of death notices for the period ending on Wednesday, March 8.

Herbert Mitchell Tucker, 61 of Farmville, passed away Feb. 28. Graveside service and internment was held on Tuesday, March 7, at 1 p.m., in the Bethel Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Rice. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

Hermon Harry Taylor “Frog”, 79 of Dillwyn, passed Feb.14. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. in the Woodland U.M.C. Cemetery. Dunkum Funeral Home is serving the family.

To get death notices in the paper, please call (434) 394-0398 for more information.