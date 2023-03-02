Death Notices for the period ending on Wednesday, March 1. Published 10:57 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Here’s a list of death notices for the period ending on Wednesday, March 1.

Virginia Branch Mullen, 99 of Farmville, passed away Feb. 25. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 1:30 p.m., at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Branch Family Cemetery, Farmville. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Eli Jordan III, 64 of North Chesterfield, passed away Feb. 25. Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 3, at 1 p.m., at the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel, Farmville. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

Email newsletter signup

To get death notices in the paper, please call (434) 394-0398 for more information.