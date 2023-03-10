Death Notices for the period ending on Friday, March 10 Published 10:07 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Here’s a list of death notices for the period ending on Friday, March 10.

Gearl Dean Reid, 91 of Farmville, passed away March 4. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 13, at 11 a.m., at New Life Baptist Church, Farmville. Interment will be in the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, Farmville. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

To get death notices in the paper, please call (434) 394-0398 for more information.