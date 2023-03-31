Death Notices for Friday, March 31, 2023 Published 4:53 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Please see below for today’s death notices.

Catherine Toulson Anderson, 80 of Dillwyn, passed away March 27. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m., at First Liberty Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

William E. Randolph, 91 of Farmville, passed away March 18. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m., at Midway Baptist Church, Farmville. Interment will be in the Randolph Family Cemetery, Farmville. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

Please call (434) 394-0398 for submission information.