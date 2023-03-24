Death Notices for Friday, March 24, 2023 Published 2:03 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Please see below for today’s death notices.

Edith Virginia Swann Tyree, 85 of Dillwyn, passed away March 18. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Reid’s Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Zion Baptist Church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

Sevester W. Wright, 69 of Midlothian, formerly of Prince Edward County, passed away March 17. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m., at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Please call (434) 394-0398 for submission information.