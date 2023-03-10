Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of March 10 Published 3:38 am Friday, March 10, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

MARCH 9

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, March 9, beginning at 7 p.m.

MARCH 10

FREE LIVE MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host musician Carter Freeman on Friday, March 10, beginning at 6 p.m.

MARCH 11

DAR MONTHLY MEETING — The Judith Randolph-Longwood chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Farmville Community Library, with a program about “Meet Patrick Henry’s 5th Great-Grandson”.

PREGNANCY AND POSTPARTUM SEMINAR — The Southside Virginia Family YMCA, located at 580 Commerce Road in Farmville, will hold a pregnancy and postpartum seminar on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 11 a.m. The group will provide information on working out while pregnant or postpartum.

BENEFIT PROGRAM — There will be a benefit program for Rev. Willie Vaughan at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 2033 Old Kings Highway in Keysville, on Saturday, March 11. The program begins at 2 p.m.

COMMUNITY KIDS PROGRAM — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a Community Kids program on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 3 p.m. All children ages 3 to 18 are welcome. Dinner will be served.

FREE LIVE MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host musician Taylor Hicks on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 6 p.m.

CREWE ASTRONOMY CLUB — The Crewe Astronomy Club will present their popular astronomy program at Bear Creek Hall on Saturday, March 11. The event begins at 7 p.m., with attendees able to observe some neighboring planets and the center of the Milky Way Galaxy through a telescope provided by the club. This is a free program, but parking fees apply for Bear Creek. Participants are encouraged to bring their own telescopes and binoculars. Crewe Astronomy Club members will be available to answer any questions about the sky and assist with viewing equipment. Bear Creek Lake State Park is located at 22 Bear Creek Lake Road in Cumberland.

MARCH 12

GUEST PREACHER — Rev. Rosa Bedford will deliver the message during the 10 a.m. service Sunday, March 12 at New Witt Church. The church is located at 7469 Farmville Road in Farmville.

GUEST MINISTER — New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Farmville Road in Farmville, will have a guest minister during the Sunday, March 12 service. Minister Rosa Bedford will deliver the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MINUTE FOR MISSIONS — College Church at Hampden Sydney will hold a Minute for Missions presentation during their Sunday, March 12 worship service. The event will take place as part of the 11 a.m. service led by Pastor Keith Leach and feature Justine Young from Piedmont Senior Resources. Young will discuss PSR’s work in providing advocacy, Medicare guidance and other services in Prince Edward and the surrounding counties.

LANDFILL ALERT MEETING — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert group will hold their monthly meeting on Sunday, March 12, beginning at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cumberland County Community Center, located at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Cumberland County Administrator Derek Stamey will give updates on several items.

MARCH 15

LENTEN LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a Lenten Luncheon on Wednesday, March 15, beginning at noon. The speaker will be Lewis Brandt.

MARCH 16

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, March 16, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE JAZZ PERFORMANCE — Jarman Auditorium on the Longwood University campus will host a free jazz concert on Thursday, March 16. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the performance starting at 7:30 p.m. The Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Charles Kinzer, will perform music from the repertoire of Woody Herman, Herbie Hancock, Stanley Turrentine and Duke Ellington.

MARCH 17

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the pg-rated movie Wonder on Friday, March 17. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

MARCH 18

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST — Pisgah Baptist Church in Rice will hold a community breakfast on Saturday, March 18, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Jim Price.

COMMUNITY CLEANUP — The Friends of Heart Space will hold a community road clean-up project on Saturday, March 18. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., focused on Double Bridges Road. Please bring water to drink, wear sturdy shoes and dress in layers. Bring work gloves if you have them. There will also be a potluck lunch, held around noon. Everyone is invited to bring something.

SHAMROCK SHOWOUT — The Southside Virginia Family YMCA, located at 580 Commerce Road in Farmville, will hold a powerlifting competition, the “Shamrock Showout” on Saturday, March 18. The event begins at 11 a.m., held in the Fit Life Studio. There is a $25 registration fee, which includes a t-shirt and the chance to compete. Participants will be categorized by weight classes, with two overall winners, one male and one female.

MARCH 19

MINUTE FOR MISSIONS — College Church at Hampden Sydney will hold a Minute for Missions presentation during their Sunday, March 19 worship service. The event will take place as part of the 11 a.m. service led by Pastor Keith Leach and feature Dawn Hicks of the Pregnancy Support Center. Hicks will discuss her group’s work in providing care to needy women in Prince Edward and the surrounding counties.

MARCH 20

SPRING SUNRISE BIKE RIDE — Witness the first sunrise of spring on historic High Bridge! A ranger will meet you on High Bridge Trail in sight of Main Street and the Love Sign in Farmville for this guided bike ride on Monday, March 20. The ride will be approximately a 10-mile round trip. Make sure you arrive early because the journey begins at 6:15 a.m.! Bring your own bicycle. It will be dark at the start, so a bike light or headlamp is necessary. Also bring a full water bottle.

MARCH 21

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, March 21, beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Farmville Train Station, with guest speaker Howard Armistead. Armistead is a Farmville native and a local writer, who will be speaking about “Protecting Your Health in the Age of Viral Pandemics.” He’ll focus on both COVID-19 and the H5N1 flu virus.

MARCH 22

SELF-DEFENSE WORKSHOP — The Southside Virginia Family YMCA, located at 580 Commerce Road in Farmville, will hold a women’s self-defense workshop on Wednesday, March 22. The event is free for YMCA members and $5 for everyone else, running from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The instructors will be Sensi Lonnie Calhoun III and Kimberly Ashton. No experience is needed.

MARCH 23

THE HIDDEN WORLD OF BATS — Bats are not scary at all! Bats are beneficial to our ecosystem, and some of them are kind of cute! That’s what the staff at High Bridge Trail State Park want to explain. On Thursday, March 23, beginning at 3:30 p.m., you can join a ranger at High Bridge to learn more about bats. Meet at the picnic area in the center of the Camp Paradise parking access. The event is free, but a parking fee of $5 does apply to the park, which is located at 6888 Green Bay Road in Green Bay.

MARCH 24

MOAA PROGRAM — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold their monthly fourth Friday self-pay luncheon and program on Friday, March 24. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. All active, former and retired military officers are welcome, along with their spouses, widows and guests.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the pg-13 rated movie The Upside on Friday, March 24. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

MARCH 26

VIRGINIA ROCKS EXPLORATION — The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park and Arks for Parks will host an exploration of the rocks and minerals of Virginia on Sunday, March 26, with the event running from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be held in the day use area of the park and will include a presentation by retired state geologist David Spears, along with hands-on activities to help identify rocks, minerals and gems.

MARCH 28

COMMUNITY MEETING — The Town of Farmville will hold a community information session for planned unit developments on Tuesday, March 28, beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Blvd in Farmville.

APRIL 1

PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, April 1. The meal begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. at the fire department, located at 2145 Cumberland Road. Funds raised during the meal will go to buy new gear and equipment. There will be coloring tables and games for children, along with a chance to get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

CARTER WOODSON CELEBRATION — A celebration of Dr. Carter G. Woodson will be held on April 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be held at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside, located two miles west of Sprouses Corner. There will be food, live music, games, exhibits, vendors and more.

APRIL 4-6

YOUTH REVIVAL — Midway Baptist Church, located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville, will hold a youth revival on April 4, 5 and 6. The service begins at 7 p.m. each night. On Tuesday, April 4, Pastor Margo Bruce of the New Green Mountain Baptist Church will deliver the message. On Wednesday, April 5, Elder Wendy Lyle-Jones of the Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations will speak and on Thursday, April 6, Rev. Linda Trent, Associate Minister of the Rocky Mount Baptist Church, will preach.

APRIL 5-7

REVIVAL — Mt. Zion 2nd Baptist Church will hold revival services from Wednesday, April 5 to Friday, April 7. On Wednesday, Rev. Freeman from Old Green Creek Church will deliver the message. On Thursday, the preacher will be Pastor Chris from Liberty Christian and on Friday, the 7 Last Words of Christ will be presented by students from the Green Bay Extension of Faith International Bible College. Services begin at 7 p.m. each night.

APRIL 22

BBQ CHICKEN FUNDRAISER — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will sell BBQ chicken between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. This will be held at the Masonic Lodge parking lot at 1470 Anderson Highway. Costs will be $8 for a quarter chicken or two quarters for $12. A meal will cost $12, including a quarter chicken, cole slaw, mac and cheese or two meals for $20. Call 804-912-5786 for more information.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP — The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.