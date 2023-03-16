Community Band prepares for next week’s concert Published 5:04 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

The Heart of Virginia Community Band is preparing for their upcoming concert. Shown here, the band practices under the direction of conductor David Ganzert. The concert will be held on Monday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium at Longwood University. The concert, emphasizing fun and humor, includes the following pieces: Fiddle-Faddle, Begin the Beguine, Harlem Nocturne, Blue Tango, Comedy Tom March, Instant Concert, the Looney Tunes Overture, and More Cowbell. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Brent Roberts at brentsroberts@hotmail.com or follow the band on Facebook.