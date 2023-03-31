Cheryl Ann Dalton Published 6:51 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Cheryl Ann Dalton, 63, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 23. She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Lewis and nephew, William Bowles.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Aaron Gary Dalton; her two sons, Jesse (Nikki) Barker and Scotty (Stephanie) Barker; step-children, Jason (Lisa) Dalton, Amber Dalton and Brooke Dalton; grandchildren, Lia (Tim) Smith, Hunter Amos, Blake Barker, Stephen Hawk, Taylor Amos, Ryan Hawk, Cole Dalton, Brianna Barker, Brett Dalton and Sophia Barker; great grandchildren, Mia and Hazel; mother, Juanita (Ralph) Krueger; siblings, Raymond Norman (Nancy) Lewis, Richard Forrest (Alicia) Lewis, Christine (Chauncey) Starkey, Melanie Lewis and Billy (Stephanie) Lewis; step-sisters, Angie (Casey) Kittrel and Aimee Krueger; seven nephews and 15 nieces.

She was born in Farmville on March 4, 1960, and a graduate of Cumberland High School. She was a dedicated bus driver, substitute teacher and activity bus driver for over 35 years for Cumberland County Schools. Over the years, Cheryl supported and cheered on thousands of student athletes at Cumberland County Schools as they competed in athletics across the state

Email newsletter signup

Cheryl was a member of the Cartersville Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with her family and her animals. She will be remembered for her caring and giving soul and genuine love for other people. She was always willing to contribute or help others when she saw them in need

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m., in the Cartersville Baptist Church, 21 High Street, Cartersville, VA 23027. Refreshments will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

In typical Cheryl Dalton fashion of giving to those in need, the family will be establishing the Cheryl Dalton Scholarship Fund that will provide assistance to Cumberland County High School students.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cheryl Dalton Scholarship Fund.