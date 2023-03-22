Changes coming for Prince Edward Animal Control Published 4:00 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

FARMVILLE – After almost five years, Prince Edward Animal Control Officer Chris Riviere has resigned from his position with the department.

Riviere started with Prince Edward Animal Control towards the end of 2018. He has served as the chief animal control officer looking over both Animal Control and the Prince Edward County Animal Shelter during that time.

This departure comes as he was approached by a different county for a position in law enforcement. Riviere had previously spent a number of years with the Farmville Police Department and this return to the field will help Riviere set himself and his family up for the future.

“There are no ill feelings at all towards Prince Edward County with this transition,” said Riviere. “I was offered a position that I just couldn’t pass up as it will benefit my family.”

According to Riviere, this return to law enforcement will help set him up in a better position for retirement and benefits. He is currently continuing in his current position with his last day being March 31.

While helping the county with stray or disruptive animals with Animal Control, he also does work with the Prince Edward County Animal Shelter as it is under the department. Riviere and Deputy Animal Control Officer Ariel Adams run the shelter along with a third individual that exclusively focuses on the sheltered side of things.

“It’s been a blessing and truly makes your job worthwhile to see the growth in these dogs,” he said. “We spend time with the dogs to rehabilitate them and then watching them get adopted out to a family and they’re so happy. It’s a positive part of the job I really enjoy.”

What’s coming for Prince Edward Animal Control?

During his time as chief animal control officer, Riviere enjoyed the opportunities he had of helping the department and the shelter move forward. Growing from what was already started by past leaders, Animal Control was able to upgrade its equipment and trucks as well as apply for a new shelter. Even though the shelter won’t be finished by the end of Riviere’s time with Prince Edward, he looks forward to returning when it does open and celebrating the new building.

Adam Mumma will take Riviere’s place as of April 1. The Prince Edward Board of Supervisors approved the hire during their Tuesday, March 14 meeting.”