Chamber Music Series presents saxophone quartet Published 1:30 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

The Longwood University Chamber Music Series will present a concert by the renowned Washington Saxophone Quartet, on Monday, March 27. Free and open to the public, the concert will take place in the Molnar Recital Hall of Wygal Music Building at 7:30 p.m., with doors open at 7:10 p.m. Parking for the event is available along Race Street, beside Greenwood Library and Bedford Hall.

The Washington Saxophone Quartet is easily the most widely heard saxophone ensemble in the United States. Since 1997, recorded arrangements by the WSaxQ have aired daily throughout the United States on NPR’s broadcasts of “All Things Considered.” Concert audiences enjoy their connection to the group when they discover they’ve been listening to its music during afternoon “drive-time.”

The members of the Washington Saxophone Quartet are Reg Jackson, soprano; James Steele, alto; Rich Kleinfeldt, tenor; and Rick Parrell, baritone. Founded in 1976, the quartet has performed recitals, informal concerts, and master classes in the United States, the Caribbean, and China, and on radio and television worldwide. The WSaxQ taps into a rich repertoire, from early music to newly commissioned works, and draws on a wealth of experience to reach listeners of every age and background.

The program at Longwood is presented in honor of Martha J. Dorrill, former first lady of the university, prominent teacher of piano, and longtime patron of the Chamber Music Series. It will feature a variety of music by J.S. Bach, Antonin Dvorak, John Rutter and others in the first half, and the second half will be devoted to composers who helped shape the American sound in music, including Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, and Aaron Copland.

Now in its 35th season, The Longwood University Chamber Music Series is underwritten by the University Arts Council as well as patronage though the Longwood University Foundation. For more information about this concert, access, or to become a Series Patron call the Longwood University Department of Music at (434) 395-2504.