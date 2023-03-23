Ceremony set to honor Vietnam Veterans Published 11:00 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

Local Vietnam veterans will be honored at a ceremony Wednesday, March 29 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Farmville. The event will start at 11 a.m., with all Vietnam veterans invited to attend and bring former comrades.

“The men and women who served during the height of the Cold War against communist aggression were an inspiration to the generations that followed them, “ said Fourth District Senior Vice Commander Greg Eanes. “Like the heroes of World War II, we held in the highest esteem the Vietnam veterans who commanded us in the ‘small wars’ and led us to victory in Desert Storm. Those who remained in uniform became our role models and prepared us for success in later conflicts.”

In addition to the VFW, members of American Legion Post 32, the Piedmont Area Veterans Council, Farmville Chapter Military Officers Association of America and the Farmville Jarheads are participating.