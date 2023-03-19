Central Virginia Custom Meats coming to Buckingham County Published 3:53 pm Sunday, March 19, 2023

DILLWYN – A new custom butcher shop operation is coming to Dillwyn and is set to open very soon. Central Virginia Custom Meats Inc. is located at 2903 Troublesome Creek Road off Route 15 in Dillwyn.

This location will focus on providing custom meat cuts for folks who bring in their cows, pigs, sheep and goats. There are also plans for there to be live animals on site for those without their own animal but still interested in a fresh cut.

According to the owner, Nick Fariss, there are also plans for there to be a commercial kitchen on site as well for folks to get fresh meat cut how they like. He plans to have this feature available as soon as the process and inspection allow.

There is no set opening date for the meat-packing facility at this time. Fariss plans for it to be open by April 1 but it may open sooner than that if everything goes according to plan. While waiting for the official opening, folks have already contacted him to request a slot once the site is up and running.

“I’m really excited about this as it will help a lot of people as many have already called for slots,” said Fariss.

Fariss has worked in meat processing ever since he was young. Growing up, he started processing chickens and eventually worked his way up to the hogs in his backyard. He has worked all over helping others, including the Amish, and decided it was time to open his own business. According to Fariss, there is a need in the area for another slaughterhouse as many are backed up with an overflow of orders.

How does it work?

Along with custom cuts, all meat will be vacuum sealed, weighed, labeled and frozen upon pickup. Central Virginia Custom Meats Inc. plans to work with the customers for any accommodations they may need. For those who do not have a trailer, they offer to pick up animals both live and on farm kills.

“I wanted to create a nice, clean, fresh slate and get people in and do a good job,” he said. “My goal is to give quality service to build a customer base of returning customers.”

Central Virginia Custom Meats Inc. is currently taking slot requests at centralvirginiacustommeats.com.