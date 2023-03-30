Burcham sets collegiate best in Invitational Published 10:55 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Junior Carter Burcham posted collegiate-best outdoor times of 2:09.40 in the 800 meter run, and 4:27.36 in the 1500 meter run, to lead Hampden-Sydney College at the Dr. Jack M. Toms Alumni Invitational on Saturday, March 25 in Lynchburg.

Burcham finished 32nd of 65 in the 800, and placed 52nd of 74 in the 1500. Sophomore Kade Minton competed in the Open 5000 meter run for the Tigers and posted a time of 17:03.97 to finish 10th of 20.

Others competing in the 800 meter run were senior Justin Stimpson with a time of 2:09.63 to finish 34th, freshman Tommy Bennett with a time of 2:24.28 to place 57th, sophomore Kevin Busch with a time of 2:33.92 to finish 61st, and sophomore Dan Ludovico with a time of 2:36.42 to place 63rd. It was the first time that both Bennett and Ludovico have run outdoor 800s.

H-SC will compete again at the WildCat Track Festival hosted by Randolph College on April 8 in Lynchburg.