Benjamin Fisher Ebersol Published 9:31 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Benjamin Fisher Ebersol, 36 of Farmville, passed away Sunday, March 4. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Benjamin K. Fisher; niece and nephew, Naomi and Enos Ebersol; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Moses and Lizzie King.

He is survived by his wife, Annie G. King Ebersol; daughters, Esther, Martha, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Mary and Rachel; parents, Isaac F. and Elizabeth Ebersol; sisters, Rebecca Ebersol, Rachel Stoltzfus (John), Mary King (Mark), Anna King (Christ) and Ruth Ebersol; brothers, Amos Ebersol (Melinda), LeRoy Ebersol (Naomi), Ephraim Ebersol (Elizabeth), Isaac Ebersol Jr., and Samuel Ebersol; grandparents, Amos and Rachel Ebersol and Enos and Rachel Bieler.

Funeral services were held 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 7, in Farmville Amish Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone.