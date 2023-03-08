AKA Sorority sponsors winter coat drive

Published 8:55 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By Staff Report

coat drive
Pictured are, from left, sorority member Vera Cooke-Merritt; PECES School Counselor Antionette Carter-Chaffin; sorority members Megan Clark and Donna McRae-Jones.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated®, the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter, collected over 75 coats, jackets and winter accessories with the help of the supportive communities of Southside Virginia. The activity is one of several community service projects of the sorority.

coat drive

Pictured are, from left, sorority member Avis Gresby; CEO of PSR Justine Young; Sorority member Dana Ratliffe-Walker. Not pictured is Jordan Miles, Director of Nutrition and Transportation.

This year, the items were donated to Piedmont Senior Resources, Prince Edward County Elementary School and Crossroads in Farmville.

The sorority also presented a financial donation to Piedmont Senior Resources’ #ShareTheLove campaign to give back to older adults in need in the Farmville area. The donation was given in support of the sorority’s Empower Our Families Initiative.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® is a community service organization whose motto is “Service To All Mankind.”

coat drive

Pictured are, from left, sorority member Avis Gresby; Clinical Case Manager Mary Jackson; Director of Crossroads, Dr. Melba Moore; Sorority member Sasha Johnson.

