AKA Sorority participates in MLK Day of Service Celebration Published 11:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter, participated in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Celebration at the Open Arms Day Center in Amelia. The center is an adult care center that services adult members of the community who are experiencing multiple challenges. The sorority members met with clients and worked on crafts and donated a variety of snacks to the center.

As part of the sorority’s 2022-2026 initiatives, the chapter is charged to “Support Women Entrepreneurs and Support Senior Members of the Community.” It focuses efforts to promote, celebrate, enhance, reach, raise visibility and offer access for greater revenue-generating opportunities. It also focuses on ensuring that the members can actively participate in all AKA sorority activities and on providing educational programs and workshops to support senior members as they navigate senior life priorities.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is a community service organization whose motto is “Service to All Mankind.”