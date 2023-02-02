Zelta Lewis Davidson Published 5:16 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Zelta Lewis Davidson, 86 of Buckingham, died Jan. 30, in North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Davidson Jr.

She is survived by her son, Dwayne Davidson and his wife, Lisa; two grandchildren, Amber and Michael; three great-grandchildren, Skyla, Scarlett and Tristan and two sisters, Anna Bryant and Phyllis Carroll.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Buckingham Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home.