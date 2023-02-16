Winning streak continues on Senior Night for Hampden-Sydney Published 5:05 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

The winning streak continues and so does a magical run for the Hampden-Sydney Tigers. On Wednesday, Junior DJ Wright scored a career-high 23 points, including six three-pointers, to lead the 16th-ranked Tigers to a 109-73 home win against the University of Lynchburg.

Wright’s classmate Davidson Hubbard added his 11th double-double with 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Tigers, while junior Adam Brazil contributed 15 points. Hampden-Sydney improved to 20-4 overall, 14-1 in the ODAC, earning its 11th-straight win, and its 18th win in the last 19 games, while also reaching 20 wins for the first time in 10 years. Cuddah Savage scored 14 points for Lynchburg, who dropped to 6-18 overall, 3-12 in the ODAC.

Senior player takes the stage

“What a great senior night for Harrison Taylor,” said fourth-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “He embodies the vision of our program! Guys like Harrison are a big part of the reason this program is seeing some success. I am so proud of him and this team!”

Hampden-Sydney, ranked 16th in this week’s D3hoops.com Top 25 and second in Region VI of the all-important NCAA Division III Regional Rankings, fell behind 9-6 early at 17:34 against Lynchburg. The Tigers, however, responded with a 28-8 run to lead 34-17 at 7:13.

The Garnet & Grey would extend the outburst to 48-20 for their largest lead of the half at 54-29 with just 1:43 on the clock-getting points from six different Tigers, including five points from junior Alex Elliott and four points by Hubbard, as well as three-pointers from Wright and sophomore Ayman McGowan. It was 54-32 at the intermission with Wright (17), Brazil (12) and Hubbard (10) combining for 39 points.

Building momentum after the break

H-SC continued its momentum in the second half and extended the margin to 69-39 with 13:53 remaining after a three-pointer by senior Miles Harris. The Tigers led 83-47 at 9:12 following an offensive rebound and put-back basket from junior Shawn Hodge, and the hosts led 100-63 at 3:53 after a three-pointer by freshman Ryan Blakey, while a Blakey steal and layup provided for the largest lead at 109-69 with less than a minute to play toward the final margin of victory.

Hampden-Sydney was able to play 16 Tigers in the contest, including senior Harrison Taylor, who made his first collegiate start, providing career-highs of three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 10 minutes of action. The 109 points scored were the most by the program since scoring 110 against John Jay (NY) on December 30, 2011.

Wright led H-SC with his career-high and game-high 23 points, including 6-10 three-pointers, adding three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Hubbard finished with his 11th double-double of the season with 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Tigers. Brazil had his 15 points, including 5-7 three-pointers, along with a game-high five assists. Blakey and senior Ryan Clements each contributed 11 points, with Blakey adding a game-high three steals. Elliott added nine points and five rebounds. H-SC shot 52% (43-82) from the field, including 43% (17-40) on three-pointers, and 50% (6-12) at the free throw line.

Savage led Lynchburg with his 14 points. Jadon Walker had 10 points for the Hornets. Lynchburg shot 38% (27-71) from the field, including 28% (11-40) on three-pointers, and 73% (8-11) at the line.

Coming up next for Hampden-Sydney

Hampden-Sydney continues to enjoy its highest national ranking since 2012-13 (16th, Week 13), and the Tigers’ 20 overall wins, as well as the 14 conference wins, are the most under Coach Kimbrough since he took over prior to the 2019-20 season. It’s also the program’s highest win totals since 2012-13 (23-5, 14-2)-the last season that H-SC advanced to the NCAA Tournament-while only the fourth 20-win season for the Tigers in the last 20 years.

H-SC will conclude the regular season on the road at Washington and Lee University on Saturday, February 18, at 4:30 p.m. in Lexington. The ODAC Tournament will take place next week as the Tigers will play in a quarterfinal contest on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center in Salem. Complete details for the upcoming tournament will be available following the conclusion of the regular season.