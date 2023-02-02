What’s causing Verizon outages in Prince Edward & Cumberland? Published 2:21 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

FARMVILLE – If you have a Verizon phone, expect to wait a few more hours before it is fully working again. Company officials told The Herald that it’ll be later this evening before they’re able to fix the Verizon outages in Prince Edward and Cumberland counties. And all of this stems from an accident, one fiber line being cut.

“A fiber cut has led to an interruption in service for some customers in your area,” said Steve Van Dinter. He works as Director of Local Area Communications for Verizon.

As of 12:23 p.m., Van Dinter said engineers were en route to fix the fiber and restore service as soon as possible.

“We do not have an estimated time for service restoration now,” Van Dinter told The Herald.

Until the fiber is repaired, Van Dinter suggested that customers make sure wifi calling is enabled on their phones. That way, even if your Verizon service is down, you’ll be able to make and receive calls if you have access to a wifi network.

Voice calling on a wifi network uses about 1 to 5 megabytes of data. If you want to try a video call, that works too, ranging from 6 to 30 megabytes of use per minute. But here’s the important part. You have to stay connected to the network during the call. As long as you do that, the call won’t count against your mobile plan’s data allowance, Van Dinter said. But if you move around, if you try a wifi call and step out of the network’s range, it’ll either be dropped or you’ll be charged.

Also, there will be times during the repair when service comes back on, only to go off minutes later. That’s normal during work like this, Verizon officials say.

Verizon outages due to lines being cut

Van Dinter said currently, Verizon isn’t able to identify which company’s work crew was responsible for cutting the line.

This is something Prince Edward County has been dealing with for several months. The difference is typically a utility line is cut by workers attempting to plow the ground and lay fiber-optic cables for high-speed broadband internet. In this case, it involved an existing fiber-optic cable being damaged.

In Virginia, it’s up to the owners of the lines to make sure they’re properly marked. If not, it’s easy for work crews to miss and accidentally tear them up while digging. Back in January, fiber buyer GAC Enterprises told The Herald it had a team documenting all hits of the lines. That team found the majority of hits occur due to inaccurate markers.