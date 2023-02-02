What is Prince Edward County’s Squad Care and who can use it? Published 12:01 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

FARMVILLE – When a health emergency occurs, the only worry should be to get to the hospital as soon as possible and not paying for the ambulance bill. That’s the goal of a project in Prince Edward County called Squad Care.

Squad Care is a membership program set up through Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad (PEVRS). It helps cover the cost of the ambulance ride to the hospital. For an annual fee of $50, Squad Care handles the out-of-pocket expenses for the uninsured portion of ambulance transportation to the hospital, including costs for co-insurance and deductibles not covered by insurance.

“In an emergency, the last thing you should worry about is a bill,” said Deanna Lester, executive director at PVRS.

The $50 can cover an individual or the whole household for the year. To be eligible for Squad Care, folks must live within the PEVRS response area.

This coverage also extends to students who are temporarily staying in Prince Edward County to attend Longwood University and Hampden Sydney College. These students can pay the $50 and have peace of mind that if something happens during the school year the ambulance ride to the hospital is covered.

Squad Care has now expanded for businesses as well. Squad Care: Business will cover employees of local businesses in case of any injury or illness that takes place on the clock.

“Your support not only covers your entire household in the event of an emergency, but also ensures your local 501(c)(3) non-profit EMS agency is able to continue to provide life preserving care and improve local health equity through community education,” said Lester.

Those who would like to sign up or check if they are eligible can call the PEVRS station at 434-392-6973, stop by at 500 Doswell St., Farmville, or go online to princeedwardrescue.com.

Looking beyond Prince Edward

Prince Edward County is not the only county to provide services like this. Buckingham County used to have a similar program years ago. However, according to Department of Emergency Services Director Cody Davis, the Buckingham County Volunteer Rescue Squad offered this program but stopped around 10 years ago. Unfortunately, the county no longer offers a similar program at this time.