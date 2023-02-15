Virginia ‘Jenny’ Smith Ballou Published 9:05 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Virginia “Jenny” Smith Ballou passed away on Feb. 8, at the age of 86. She was born in Farmville, on Oct. 5, 1936 to the late Ottway and Virginia Brisentine Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hiram Ballou and her granddaughter, Brittany Rollins.

Jenny is survived by her son, David Rodney Franklin (Beth) of Powhatan; daughter, Wanda Dews (Ralph) of Farmville; daughter, Robin Elliott (John) of Roanoke and daughter, Cathy Rollins (Tony) of Southport, North Carolina; 13 beloved grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by five siblings, James Ira Smith of Prospect, Ottway “Tommy” Smith Jr. of Prospect, Ida S. Lane of Cullen, Iris S. Gilliam of Pamplin and Sallye Covington of Pamplin.

Many will remember Jenny as the newspaper carrier who delivered the Richmond Times Dispatch to homes in the Farmville area. Prior to delivering newspapers, she worked as a foreman for Stackpole Components Company.

Jenny loved working in the garden, visiting with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and especially enjoyed feeding her birds. Family was important to her. Nana touched so many with her love and wisdom. She surely will be missed.

A visitation was held on Friday, Feb. 10, from 1- 2 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A funeral service was held starting at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home with interment in Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Puckett Funeral Home served the family. www. puckettfh.com.