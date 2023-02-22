Verla R. Lutz Published 8:07 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Verla R. Lutz, of Haubstadt, Indiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, Feb. 3.

Verla, a loving mother, raised five children: Mark (Paula) Lutz, Joe (Kris) Lutz, Rhonda (Kenny) Reinbrecht, and Sam Lutz, all of Haubstadt, and Dr. Gary (Dr. Consuelo Alvarez) Lutz of Farmville.

Verla was born on Sept. 12, 1932 to Henry and Emma (Gieselman) Smith. Verla was preceeded in death by her husband of 67 years, Willard M. Lutz in 2021 and by her brother, Clarence (Mary Jean) Smith as well as four of her five sisters: Clara (Vic) Woehler, Bess (Walter) Emge, Dorothy Kramer and Alice (Gary) Silke.

Verla is survived by her youngest sister, Polly (Dave) Weber; her five children and 13 grandchildren: Sarah Lutz (Mat Jordan) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Steven (Cara) Reinbrecht, Fishers, Indiana, Luke (Dawn) Lutz of Greenwood, Indiana, Michael (Jami) Lutz, Phillip (Leigha) Reinbrecht, Andy Lutz, Emily Lutz (Nick Alvarez), and Logan Lutz (all from Haubstadt), Aaron Lutz of Hyrum, Utah, Lena (Zach) Yant of Sheridan, Indiana, Lan Lutz and Matthew (Rachael) Reinbrecht both of Evansville, Indiana and Henry Lutz of Gainesville, Florida. Verla is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren.

Besides caring for her family, Verla had a passion for growing flowers, reading, cooking, jigsaw puzzles, and combing rummage sales for treasures with her sisters. Verla was laid to rest beside her husband in the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church cemetery on Feb. 7.