Trents Mill News: Daylight Saving Time coming back Published 6:27 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

Are you ready to lose an hour of sleep? Eastern Standard Time ends and Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m. So don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour (spring forward) before going to bed the night before.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will hold their regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Saturday, March 11. The event will begin at 1 p.m. at Welcome Wesleyan Church, located at 26599 N. James Madison Highway in New Canton.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the March program. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Email newsletter signup

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. That’ll take place at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

The 2023 Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club will hold a bluegrass music concert featuring Dailey and Vincent on Sunday, March 12. That’ll be at 2 p.m. at the Appomattox County High School Auditorium, located at 198 Evergreen Ave.

Tickets in advance will be $25 and $30 at the door, with children 5 and under getting in free. You can buy tickets in advance at Wilkes Jewelers or Jamerson Building Supply in Appomattox, Taylor Forbes Equipment Co. in Farmville, at Fisher Auto Parts in Dillwyn, Napa Auto Parts in Cumberland and McBride Blackburn Opticians in Lynchburg. If you’re making out a check, please make it payable to Appomattox Bluegrass and Mail to C/O Tony Clifton, P.O. Box 373, Appomattox VA 24522. You can also buy tickets online at www.lynchburgtickets.com. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

Special happy anniversary wishes go out this week to John and Mary Dimmie of Farmville, who celebrate on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Dennis Mize of Dillwyn celebrates on Thursday, Feb. 23, Sarah Davis of New Canton on Friday, Feb. 24, Georgia Kitchen of Dillwyn on Wednesday, March 1 and Sherman Carter of Dillwyn on Thursday, March 2.

And as always, our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.