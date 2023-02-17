Trents Mill News: A late Valentine’s lunch Published 7:36 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in New Canton will hold their annual Valentine’s Day Lunch on Sunday, Feb. 19, following morning worship at 11 a.m. Everyone’s invited to bring their favorite dish, while meats will be provided by the church. Rev. Robert Brown and the entire congregation invites everyone to attend.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will hold their regular monthly meeting for members and prospective members on Saturday, March 11. The event will begin at 1 p.m. at Welcome Wesleyan Church, located at 26599 N. James Madison Highway in New Canton.

All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the March program. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. That’ll take place at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

The 2023 Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club will hold a bluegrass music concert featuring Dailey and Vincent on Sunday, March 12. That’ll be at 2 p.m. at the Appomattox County High School Auditorium, located at 198 Evergreen Ave.

Tickets in advance will be $25 and $30 at the door, with children 5 and under getting in free. You can buy tickets in advance at Wilkes Jewelers or Jamerson Building Supply in Appomattox, Taylor Forbes Equipment Co. in Farmville, at Fisher Auto Parts in Dillwyn, Napa Auto Parts in Cumberland and McBride Blackburn Opticians in Lynchburg. If you’re making out a check, please make it payable to Appomattox Bluegrass and Mail to C/O Tony Clifton, P.O. Box 373, Appomattox VA 24522. You can also buy tickets online at www.lynchburgtickets.com. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

Special happy anniversary wishes go out this week to two very special couples, Clyde & Eliose Senger of Crewe and Sammy & Debbie Kress of Spout Springs.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Wayne Lipscomb of Cumberland celebrates on Sunday, Feb.19 and Gail Thomas of New Canton celebrates on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.