Town, County has presence at Local Government Day
Published 10:20 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023
- Pictured are, from left, Prince Edward County Supervisor Cannon Watson, Town of Farmville Council Member John Hardy, Town of Farmville Council Member Adam Yoelin, State Delegate James Edmunds, Longwood University President Taylor Reveley IV, Prince Edward County Administrator Doug Stanley, Farmville Mayor Brian Vincent and Prince Edward County Supervisor Harrison Jones. Everyone in the photo attended Local Government Day in Richmond.
Members of the Farmville Town Council, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors and Prince Edward County Administrator Doug Stanley paid a visit to Richmond last week, taking part in what’s known as Local Government Day.
Organized by the Virginia Municipal League and the Virginia Association of Counties, Local Government Day is set up as one part training, one part discussion between county, city, town and state lawmakers. Local officials visit Richmond, meet with legislators and sit in to observe committee meetings, with the goal of building relationships and sharing their county or town’s needs.
Pictured here, from left, are Prince Edward County Supervisor Cannon Watson, Town of Farmville Council Member Donald Hunter, Prince Edward County Administrator Doug Stanley, Town of Farmville Vice Mayor Chuckie Reid and Prince Edward County Supervisor Harrison Jones. All of these men attended the Virginia Municipal League Local Government Day.