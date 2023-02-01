Town, County has presence at Local Government Day Published 10:20 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Members of the Farmville Town Council, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors and Prince Edward County Administrator Doug Stanley paid a visit to Richmond last week, taking part in what’s known as Local Government Day.

Organized by the Virginia Municipal League and the Virginia Association of Counties, Local Government Day is set up as one part training, one part discussion between county, city, town and state lawmakers. Local officials visit Richmond, meet with legislators and sit in to observe committee meetings, with the goal of building relationships and sharing their county or town’s needs.