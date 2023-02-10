Tigers prepare for lacrosse season Published 8:48 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) seventh-year head coach Jason Rostan has announced his program’s upcoming 2023 schedule that includes eight home games among 17 regular season contests, and features 10 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) games. Eight of the 17 regular season contests come against teams who played in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament. The Tigers open the season on the road against Southern Virginia University on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. in Buena Vista.

“Our team is excited about the challenges ahead within our 2023 schedule” said Rostan. “From an out-of-conference standpoint, this year’s schedule provides some new faces and important opportunities with very strong in-region opponents, a critical component for NCAA tournament selection at year’s end. As always, the ODAC schedule will present some of the best competition nationally. Overall we will compete against six teams currently nationally ranked in the preseason Top 20 poll and several more who will most likely earn that type of recognition throughout the season.”

H-SC plays its first game at home on Feb. 26 against No.20 Denison (OH) University as the second and final game of February.

The Tigers go on a two-game road trip to open March, first traveling to Greensboro (NC) College on March 4, before heading north to No.15 Cabrini (PA) University on March 7. After returning home from Pennsylvania, H-SC plays three straight at home, first hosting Catholic (DC) University on March 11. Ohio Northern University travels to Hampden-Sydney on March 15, before opening ODAC play at home against Randolph-Macon College on March 18.

The non-conference slate ends with a trip to No.2 Christopher Newport University on March 25. March is closed out with two home ODAC contests, first against No.17 Washington and Lee University on March 29, and Averett University on March 31.

April starts with two road contests starting with Bridgewater College on April 5, followed by a trip to Virginia Beach to take on Virginia Wesleyan University on April 8. The final home stand of the season begins on April 12, against Guilford (NC) College and finishes with senior day on April 15, against Ferrum College.

H-SC plays its final three games on the road, beginning with Randolph College on April 19, followed by No.19 Roanoke College on April 22. The season finale is on April 29th when the Tigers travel to Lynchburg for a rematch of the ODAC Championship game last season, against No.8 the University of Lynchburg.

H-SC returns 37 lettermen, including seven starters, and 21 lettermen who played in 50 percent or more of the games in 2022. Among the returners, are two United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) All-Americans, with senior Nick Morgan earning second-team honors in 2022, and fifth-year goalkeeper Will Perry being an honorable mention. The Tigers also bring back the 2022 ODAC Rookie of the Year in sophomore Conor Kilfeather, along with All-ODAC Second-Team junior attacker Ray O’Brien, and Third-Team senior defender Jack Fechter.

Coach Rostan is joined on his staff by Billy Cameron (seventh-year), Christian Hall (first-year) and Paul Amos (second-year).