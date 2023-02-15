Tigers open tennis season with win over Pfeiffer Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Sophomores Barrett Foster and Matt Kendrick along with freshman Casey Coffey earned doubles and singles wins to help propel Hampden-Sydney College to a 5-4 season-opening victory over Pfeiffer University at the Charlotte Indoor Tennis Club, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Foster and his doubles partner freshman Dillon McReynolds opened the doubles matches with a commanding 8-2 victory. They were followed up by the Kendrick and Coffey pair, who made it a 2-1 advantage in doubles victories with an 8-5 win. Sophomore John Kendrick and his classmate Henry Singleton fell in a close match 8-6.

Coffey followed up his first career doubles victory by getting the first singles victory for the 2023 Tigers and his career, winning both sets 6-4, 6-2.

Hampden-Sydney kept the winning going as Kendrick made it two singles victories in a row with the same scoreline as his teammate 6-4, 6-2. Foster made it a trio of singles victories and secured the victory for the Tigers with a 6-2, 6-3 victory.

McReynolds and sophomore Taylor Fox both played three-set matches, but falling in the third set with McReynolds playing a 2-6, 6-4, 0-1, and Fox playing a 7-6, 2-6, 0-1. Singleton played the final single of the night falling in a 1-6, 6-7 match.

The Tigers will be back in action when they travel to Christopher Newport University on Friday, Feb. 17. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in Newport News.