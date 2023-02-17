The Word: No matter how bad the storm, he’s there Published 10:52 am Friday, February 17, 2023

“But the boat was now in the middle of the sea, tossed by the waves, for the wind was contrary……” Matthew 14:24 ff.

At the very onset, it is essential to remember that “Life comes with many storms.” All kinds of storms that are too numerous to mention by name. And more than likely you have encountered a storm along life’s journey.

For purposes of this writing, let’s set aside those catastrophic physical storms given names by the weather bureau down through the years that have reaped havoc and made an indelible imprint on our terrain and lives as well. But in talking about those other kinds of storms of life, there are many miracle stories that can be told. Let’s start with those that could have been atmospheric conditions of our fallen world, which continue to churn into severe daily turbulence; such as, A sudden health crisis after a routine trip to the doctor, economic struggles, unwanted bills, or cancer cells that howl down on our lives and turn life into a mechanical bull ride that does not adhere to instructions or time limits.

But think for a moment on this familiar text, whereby Peter and his fellow Apostles, who had ministered with Jesus, have now been turned into “storm riders.” Caught in a sudden storm. The text says they were “in the midst of the sea, tossed by the waves, for the wind was contrary!”

Now let’s use our” life’s drop-down screen” and view some storms that have raged in our lives or could be raging right now. And suddenly, you are reliving a raging storm and are being tossed and driven by the angry waves. Moreover, the storm is overwhelming, and you feel that the waves will sweep you away into the yonder. Isn’t it amazing that we, as believers, often in moments of sudden fear, fail to realize that the storm won’t last always and will soon pass over? Moreover, to stand on the promise of God through his son Jesus, that Jesus will speak to our storms.

Please know that there is a sweet spot of good news in the text for all believers. And that is, no matter how bad the storms of life, Jesus is always around to calm the storm. Just have faith to know that no matter the height, depth, or the fierceness of the winds or the waves, or whether your ship is taking on water, Jesus is on board with his believers, and know that if you keep your eyes on Jesus, you too can experience the comfort in knowing that “No matter how bad the storm” Jesus is always willing to hear your cry. And declare, “Be of good cheer and be not afraid, it is I.”

Rev. Dr. James Taylor III is the pastor of the Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville. His email address is: jht3@verizon.net.