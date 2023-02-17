SVCC cruises past Stillwater Published 9:18 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) keeps improving as the season moves on. Last Saturday, the SVCC men’s basketball team cruised past visiting Stillwater Christian Academy 114-79. With the win, SVCC improves to 6-4 on the season.

SVCC overcame an early deficit with a big push midway through the first half to open up a 55-39 halftime lead. The high-octane Panthers’ offense continued to pour it on in the second half, outscoring Stillwater 59-40 to earn the lopsided victory.

Nile Atwater had another big game for SVCC with 32 points, while Jermonta James scored 23 and brothers Joshua and Joseph Jiggetts added 18 and 12 points, respectively. Tae Holmes also finished in double figures with 11.

Bryan Moe led all scorers with 40 points for Stillwater.